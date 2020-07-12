90 years ago
• With the dissolution of partnership today, Berhalter Brothers, one of Kendallville’s oldest business firms, passes out of existence. The name Berhalter Bros. has been a household word in this community for more than half a century, having been established in 1863 by Joseph Berhalter, grandfather of Louis E. Berhalter and Arthur J. Berhalter, who have conducted the business for the past few years. An inventory is being taken of the Berhalter Brothers Furniture and Undertaking business. A.J. Berhalter will take over the present business located in the store room, 227 S. Main St. L.E. Berhalter plans to continue in the undertaking business only and has established a temporary funeral home at his residence on Diamond Street. He has purchased a new hearse and ambulance which will be delivered shortly. He plans to establish a funeral home somewhere near the downtown district, having three different places in view. Associated with him will be his son, Richard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.