25 years ago
• Italian writer Giorgio Bettinelli, on a worldwide odyssey aboard his Vespa PX 200 scooter, sought assistance from Kurt Hayden of Hayden Honda, Kendallville, after he experienced a mechanical problem while passing through Kendallville. Bettinelli was back on the road in a day. He plans to complete his three-year trip in Australia, in September 2000.
