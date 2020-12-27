The Noble County commissioners finalized purchase of 3.2 acres for an addition to the jail along Seventh Street in Albion and a possible judicial center. The land is east, but adjacent to, the current jail, built in 1967. The commissioners are eying an addition primarily because of frequent overcrowding at the 336-bed facility, where inmate totals climb into the 40s or 50s on most weekends.

