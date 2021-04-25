To the editor:
I'm writing in response to the letter that was published on April 14, 2021, about the school voucher program.
Every parent has a right to choose where their child goes to school and they have a right to use their portion of their tax dollars for that purpose. Saying it's wrong is like saying, "You know what's best for any child." That is wrong. You have no right to say that. The option of having multiple resources for education is what we are all about. There is no limit, nor is there one better than another.
Choice gives enlightenment and freedom.
The tone of Mr. Stwalley's opinion that I'm responding to shows that money means more than the quality of education they provide, which considering the outright failure of the public school systems for the last year, I find that laughable. His opinion is self serving to say the least. He states, "the general population overwhelmingly chooses public schools" but they increasingly vote for school choice politicians.
Parents are discovering there are numerous digital and material resources available to educate their children. They are looking for private and alternative schools because they feel they have been failed by the public sector school system and its overpaid administrations for the last year. I hope all parents look at their child's education as their responsibility and not the state's.
I think as parents discover the resources available, you will see a continued exodus from the public education system.
Let your state senators and representatives know that you support the school choice voucher program.
Kim Bennett
Kendallville
