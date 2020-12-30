To the editor:
As we approach the 2021 year, I am sure many like myself are looking at goals in their personal and professional life that they would like to see accomplished as we start another year with one another.
In this recent election and after, we had the opportunity to fill quite a few seats in our DeKalb County between the Commissioners, the School Boards and City Council. Just as we are all setting our New Year's Resolution, I would like to take a moment and challenge our new political leaders to do the same.
One New Year's Resolution that I personally would like to see throughout our area is a pursuit of better transparency and access of meetings that happen in our community. As I have looked at other towns and school districts throughout Indiana, I have seen many that have YouTube or other online programs where they show live and record all public meetings and have a link accessible on their website. So many of us are curious about what is going on in the community, but are too busy to take the time to attend meetings. With the blessing of having AES in our community, I am sure, like we have for sports, we can partner with AES to have live feeds of our public meetings throughout the area for our community members to see.
The second New Year's Resolution that I am going to personally be making and I would like to challenge others to make as well in 2021 is simple ... be kind. Over the last few years in our community, the political process in many elections has begun to turn ugly and turn people against their friends and some family. The one thing that the pandemic should have taught us is to be grateful for those around us and cherish the time we have with one another. As we start a new year, take the time for reconciliation with those you might have not spoken with because of a political disagreement, listen to apologies from others with respect and a heart of love and try to not just judge a person based on who they might have supported in the past, but based on their heart and mind as a human being.
Let's each take the opportunity in 2021 to make DeKalb County a little bit better then it was in 2020 and the years past. Treat your neighbor as you want to be treated, be the leader in the community that does not throw shame disrespectfully, but lead like you want others to lead someday, as well. Together we can do great things and be great people.
"Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much." — Helen Keller
John Davis
Auburn
