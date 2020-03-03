Reusable juice boxes will save money
Do you regularly buy disposable juice boxes? While convenient, these boxes are environmental disasters, since they are difficult to recycle and end up as trash just moments after they've been opened. What's the solution? Invest in a reusable juice box. The new designs are made with sturdy materials, and they are refillable. They have the same shape as a disposable box, but are designed to be used over and over, and they even have an integrated reusable straw. Not only are they eco-friendly, they'll save you money, too, since you can fill them up from larger (and cheaper) recyclable jugs of juice.
If possible, leave a fallen tree be
When a tree falls in your yard, do you make plans to immediately clean it up? If you have the ability to leave it be, do it. A fallen tree serves as shelter for animals, and it also can be a buffet of food for critters and wildlife. As the tree continues to decay, its nutrients are broken down and enrich the soil. And in fire-prone areas, fallen trees can act as a deterrent; the large trunk and branches are less flammable because of their density.
Durable furniture aids the environment
When buying furniture, sometimes a new piece that looks great and is priced affordably can almost be too good to be true. The reality is, no matter what your budget, you want pieces to last and not fall apart in a short period of time. When looking at wood furniture, the easiest thing to examine is how the pieces are joined together. Look underneath: Are the joints stapled, glued or nailed? If so, the piece was cheaply made and could easily fall apart. Doweled or dovetailed joints are more stable and durable, which means the piece should last for a very long time.
Reshape your clothes at home
If a pair of pants is suddenly feeling too snug around the waist, hips, thighs or anywhere else, there's no need to discard or donate right away. Instead, you can reshape the pants yourself at home in minutes. Put the too-tight pants on and use a spray bottle to dampen the fabric in areas that need to be stretched out. Then run around the house doing rigorous things like squats or lunges, or even riding a stationary bike. The soaked fibers will stretch where needed, and your favorite pants will suddenly fit you perfectly all over again.
Time your gas stop for higher-quality fuel
Here's a quick tip to make sure you're getting the highest-quality fuel at the gas pump: If you see a tanker truck parked at your gas stop, filling up the station's reserves, drive right on by. The reason? The addition of new gasoline to the reserve tank can stir up sediment and other debris inside the tank. Those materials settle to the bottom of the tank over time, but during refills they get stirred up into the mixture again, which means they can end up in your own gas tank.
Look for 'zero' VOC when buying paint
If you're taking on a DIY painting project in your home, you may think buying a "low VOC" (which is short for volatile organic compounds) paint is the healthiest and greenest option out there. But the reality is, almost all household paints are technically "low" VOC. What you want to look for are paints marked "zero" VOC, which means they have no odor in their untinted form. Then use a brand where the tints are zero to low VOCs to make sure your color choice is as green as it can be.
Use frozen yogurt as an icepack
There are lots of ways to help reduce waste when you're packing a lunch for yourself or for your kid. To avoid using an icepack to keep things cool, try freezing a food item in the box and letting it do double duty instead. One idea is to freeze cups of yogurt so they act as an icepack in your box; by lunchtime the yogurt will have thawed out enough to eat, but will still be cold. And wrap sandwiches in aluminum foil instead of plastic single-use bags; foil keeps things cool and fresh, and it's fully recyclable, too.
Danny Seo is a syndicated columnist with Andrews McMeel Syndication, Kansas City, Missouri.
