With a new year on the horizon, the Indiana General Assembly can’t be far behind.
State legislators will get back to business on Monday, Jan. 6.
All five local legislators are taking surveys of their constituents as they prepare to head for Indianapolis. They use direct mail to ask their questions, which also are available on their websites.
Their surveys give a clue to what’s on their minds as they consider new laws for Indiana.
Some topics appear on surveys by more than one of the legislators who represent our corner of the state. Here’s a look at some recurring questions.
Speed cameras in work zones are on the surveys of both our state senators, Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, and Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn.
Should it require a live officer to catch you speeding in a work zone? It raises plenty of questions. Would a camera ticket you for 1 mph over the limit, or would it give a driver some leeway as most live officers seem to do?
If the cameras prove successful in work zones, would the next step be to use them everywhere on our main highways?
Both senators ask whether retail stores, including gas stations, should be allowed to sell cold beer for takeout. Right now, only liquor stores can sell cold beer.
Congress has taken one hot topic off Indiana’s plate, by passing a federal law to raise the legal age for buying tobacco products to 21.
Glick wants to know if Indiana should take the next step and place a tax on vaping products, similar to its tax on cigarettes.
Kruse asks whether Indiana’s tax on cigarettes should be raised by $2 per pack to deter smoking and pay for health care. That idea failed in the Legislature last year, even though a cigarette tax increase found 76% support in Kruse’s 2019 survey.
Indiana’s cigarette tax now stands at 99.5 cents per pack, which ranks as the lowest in the Midwest and 37th among the 50 states. Adding $2 would push Indiana well above our neighbors into ninth place nationally.
Our region’s three state representatives, David Abbott, R-Rome City; Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn; and Denny Zent, R-Angola, show a lot of similarity in their surveys.
Smaltz asks three questions about medical billing, while it comes up twice in Abbott’s survey and once in Zent’s.
All three want to know if Indiana needs a law against surprise billing. As their surveys define it, “Surprise billing is when an individual goes to an in-network health care provider for a service, but is seen by an out-of-network physician.”
Abbott and Smaltz both cite a survey that found “the average prices for Indiana hospitals were three times the Medicare rate and the most expensive among the 25 states that were studied.” They ask: “Should Indiana do more to prevent hospitals from charging excessive prices for health care services?”
Kruse wants to know if you support legalizing medical marijuana. Two-thirds of states now allow medical marijuana. Only 11 permit recreational use, including two of our neighbors, Illinois and Michigan.
Smaltz asks if we should decriminalize marijuana. Fifteen states have done that by making possession of small amounts more like a traffic ticket. All but three of the decriminalization states also allow medical use.
School funding comes up in all five legislators’ surveys, in a variety of questions. We’ll look at those one week from today.
We encourage you to let your legislators know what you think. Sometimes, the results can be surprising.
