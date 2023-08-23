There is help to quit tobacco addiction
To the Editor:
Currently, 29% of Indiana adults use some form of commercial tobacco. The biggest change we’ve seen is e-cigarette use among adults doubled from 6% to 12%.
There is some good news though: 64% want to quit and over half tried quitting in the past year. Clearly, there are a lot of e-cigarette users who are motivated and ready to quit but need help. Quitting vaping may be harder than other tobacco products because the level of nicotine varies widely from one product to the next due to the lack of FDA regulations.
Using nicotine replacement products (patches/gum/lozenges) is one of the most effective ways to quit tobacco for good — but taking the correct dose can be trial and error if the amount of daily nicotine intake is unknown.
This is why it is so important for someone who is trying to quit to work with a professional such as a Tobacco Treatment Specialist, a pharmacist, or a primary care provider. Just like any other medication, it must be taken correctly. Some people stop the medication too soon, some don’t take enough or take too much, and many don’t use the patch and gum together, which is better than using the patch or gum alone.
Quit Now Indiana has highly trained Quit Coaches that direct the use of medication and provide 1:1 coaching to address the psychological aspects of vaping. They also mail free patches, gum, and lozenges to those who qualify. Call today: 1-800-Quit-Now or text READY to 34191.
Taylor Bowser
Auburn
