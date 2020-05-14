To the editor:
Voters of Steuben County have the unique opportunity to elect the knowledgeable and trustworthy Ken Shelton as middle district county commissioner.
For many years Ken Shelton has volunteered his time and talents to resolve the critical issues facing our county.
Ken is a long-time, highly regarded citizen of Steuben County who presently serves on our county council. A former Indiana State Trooper, Ken is passionate about serving.
Our family has been impacted by the compassionate service of Ken. As a commissioner, Ken will greatly strengthen the bond between county government and its citizens.
We urge you to vote for Ken Shelton, a life long public servant whom puts the people first.
Jim and Margaret Lowry
Clear Lake
