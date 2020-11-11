To the editor:
The Avilla Sons of the American Legion Post 240 would like to say thank you to all of the 19 teams, hole sponsors, volunteers and all businesses that donated prizes for our 20th annual scholarship fundraising event that was held on Sept. 26 at the Garrett Country Club.
Hole sponsor and prize donor thank yous go out to the following businesses and individuals: Terry Linnemeier "In memory of Donnette Linnemeier," Sweeney's Construction, Your Dog's Best Friend, Hosler Realty, BZW Master Painters, Wirco, Frick Lumber Company, Cody's Pizza, Country Mill Cabinet Company, Affordable/Hoosier Signs, Raceway Hand Car Wash & Detail, St. James Restaurant, Finish Line Raceway & Hobby Shop, Stryker Action FireArms, The Avilla S.A.L. Hole 2 sponsor in memory of Tom "Butter" Sible, DDK Construction, Diversified Pattern, Rookleif Lawn & Landscaping, Automasters, Dependable Metal, The 4th District American Legion Riders, Hoffman Inc., Tipton Law Group, Color Master, and Ley Monument Sales.
Prize donation thank yous to: The Breakfast House, Jenkins Automotive (NAPA), Avilla Liquors, National Beverage Sales, AALCO Distribution, Subo Papai & Barnum Corp., The Avilla American Legion Post 240, The Garrett Country Club, Noble Hawk Golf Links, Wible Lumber Company & Hardwoods, LSC Communications, Kendallville Orchard Pointe Health Campus, Pure Romance — Tallie VanRyn Conley, Wings Etc., Kendallville Pizza Hut, Mino2 Restaurant, and Shepherds Family Automotive Group,
Lastly, we would like to give a huge thank you to the many volunteers behind the scenes to have the dinner ready, cooking, donating, serving and clean up that consisted of Denny Mast BBQ & Catering, Phil and Lisa Ley, Bonnie Steel, Jeff Balyeat, Keri Gienger, Mel Puckett, Tallie VanRyn Conley, Commander Parker, Melissa Parker, and some that we may have missed, we apologize thank you all again, your help was greatly appreciated!
Thank you also goes out to Shawn Dunafin and Jordan Haynes for 50/50 sales and manning the contest hole during the outing. Also to Dave, Amy Demske and their incredible staff at The Garrett Country Club for their hospitality and assistance for this amazing event!
We cannot express our gratitude and appreciation enough to everyone involved that helped make this day a complete success, without all of you, we could not have made any of this happen. Thank you again to all!
On behalf of The Avilla Sons of The American Legion Post 240, have a wonderful day!
Golf Outing Chairpersons:
Tyler Haynes, Eric Gienger and Phil Puckett
