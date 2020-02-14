You may be surprised — and disappointed — to know where Indiana ranks in voting participation.
We consistently fall into the bottom 10 of the 50 states. Hoosiers rated as low as 48th in 2010 and 47th in 2014.
Indiana broke out of the bottom 10 only in 2012, when we rose to 38th. We rated 41st in the 2016 presidential election and slipped back to 43rd in 2018, the most recent national election year.
All those sorry statistics come from the Indiana Civic Health Index, sponsored by the Indiana Bar Association.
A new, nonprofit organization, The Indiana Citizen, aims to take us from the bottom 10 to the top 10 in voting.
To help reach that goal, a new website — indianacitizen.org — has been launched.
The organization describes its website as “a nonpartisan, one-stop resource for voter registration, candidate information and public involvement in the democratic process.”
You should give indianacitizen.org a look — and keep in mind that it likely will become even better as this election year moves ahead.
On the site, you’ll be greeted by a form encouraging you to fill in your information and be guided to data specifically for you.
The site takes you to profiles of the people who represent you today. Eventually, it will carry information about candidates who will appear on your election ballot.
Right now, the site carries the official biographies of state officials, including your local legislators. They read as if they were written by the candidates themselves or their staff members — because they were.
Check a little deeper and you can find useful, nonbiased information such as each legislators top 10 campaign contributors.
The Indiana Citizen recently hired a respected journalist and researcher to lead its effort to bring information to voters. Kevin Morgan spent 29 years as a writer and editor at The Indianapolis Star.
Since 2013, Morgan has worked for the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency that helps state legislators with research and analysis.
Morgan now will collect information about Indiana’s candidates for Congress, statewide offices and local positions. You’ll want to keep checking indianacitizen.org as the May and November elections approach.
We hope The Indiana Citizen fulfills its promise to bring unbiased information to Hoosier voters — at a time when the straight story is so hard to find.
We wish The Indiana Citizen well in its ambitious goal of dragging Hoosier voters out of the bottom 10, let alone reaching the top 10.
We encourage you to help by casting your ballot this year.
Young stands up for Congress
We tip our hat to Indiana’s U.S. Sen. Todd Young for respectfully asserting his independent judgment Thursday by voting for the Iran War Powers Resolution.
The resolution aims to restore the role of Congress in making vital decisions about the use of military force.
Young was among eight Republicans who supported the resolution as it passed by a vote of 55-45.
Young’s credibility on this issue is unassailable. No one can question his patriotism or his motives.
“As a Marine, I have been a tireless advocate for our men and women in uniform by reasserting Congress’ war making powers, and the need to jump-start long overdue debates about our military engagements around the world,” Young said before casting his vote.
Young made sure to praise President Donald Trump for “decisive leadership taking out the terrorist mastermind Qasem Soleimani” of Iran.
“Unfortunately, for nearly two decades, Congress has been AWOL on certain matters of national security and attempted to pass the buck to our Commander in Chief when things go wrong. It’s time for us to do our job,“ Young said.
