To the editor:
This is the letter the CD3 Democrats sent to the IEC:
Indiana Election Commission Order 2020-37 is commendable. These unprecedented times are fast moving and continuously changing. Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, projects the virus to peak in mid to late April.
Currently, early voting should start Tuesday, May 5. There is a high probability Hoosiers will be prohibited from gathering in large numbers at that time. Whether following other countries or other states or hearing from our own health commissioner, Indiana has not peaked yet and in the next several weeks the situation will continue to deteriorate.
Indiana needs to move to an all mail-in primary now (ADA and confined voting considerations remaining).
There has been an Election Board meeting in both Allen and Wells counties since the last IEC meeting. Both felt they are in limbo until the April 22 IEC meeting due to additional changes likely to take place at that time. The municipalities are making plans but feel they’re aiming at a moving target. They are preparing for an in-person election with the understanding that as the number of cases across the state increase, the likelihood of an all mail-in primary is looking to be the only way to keep communities safe.
Municipalities statewide are still creating plans for holding a postponed in-person election: securing locations and staffing poll workers for the June 2 date, sanitation processes for allowing people to vote under current CDC restrictions, securing enough PPE for poll workers. The challenges are tremendous. While performing these tasks, they are also creating plans for the logistics of an all mail-in election.
In Allen County, an Early Vote satellite location, which is also a polling location on Election Day, will not be available for the new dates. In Wells County, if any of their five vote centers are booked or become unavailable for any reason, there are no alternatives. The additional sanitation steps necessary between voters, besides abiding to only 10 people in a building at one time, will significantly increase the voting time per voter.
When considering that a majority of poll workers belong to a high risk group, there is great concern about being able to staff polling locations for an in-person election.
During the Allen County Election Board (ACEB) meeting, Director of Elections, Beth Dlug, indicated an all mail-in primary provides a solid target and is the best option at this point. Currently, they are spending hours upon hours creating plans and rescheduling both locations and workers which could end up being a grotesque waste of time.
While an all mail-in primary is still a challenge, it is far less challenging than continuing forward with an in-person election that is tied to an unpredictable, deadly virus spread through in-person interactions.
The president extended the Stay at Home Order until April 30 which is five days before early voting is currently scheduled to start. It would seem with Indiana cases on the rise and Indianapolis projected to be the next hot spot, Hoosiers could very well still be under a Stay at Home Order when early voting is scheduled to begin. There are more and more states issuing Stay at Home or Shelter in Place orders.
When negotiations regarding the primary election were happening, it made me physically sick that a discussion about moving an election was happening at all. As a veteran, I questioned whether it was a betrayal of everything I hold most dear and the very foundation of this country? No. It most certainly was not. An inability to adapt and overcome when faced with insurmountable obstacles would have been the betrayal.
Each of us has a responsibility to contribute to the most equitable, accessible election possible. I have spoken with poll workers, poll watchers, election officials, county chairs, district chairs (both sides of the aisle) and elected officials.
The only way we can ensure a safe, effective election with the circumstances we are facing is with an all mail-in election.
Misti Meehan
Chairwoman
