Shortly after thousands of teachers, parents and other supporters of public education arrived at the Statehouse in Indianapolis on Nov. 19 to peaceably assemble and petition the government for a redress of grievances I received a flier in the mail from David Abbott, IN 82nd House representative, that included a a short survey. One of the questions was:
“According to the latest analysis, on average less than 60 percent of public school funding makes it to the classroom for things such as teacher salaries and instructional technology. This means that more than 40 percent of school expenditures are going toward items like administrators, and operation and maintenance of facilities. Would you support legislation that would require increasing the amount of public school expenditures that go to the classroom?”
Two weeks later a friend received a similar survey from Dennis Zent, IN 51st House representative, that included the exact same question.
The problem with the question is that the introductory statements preceding it are both demonstrably false and are intended to mislead the reader. This is a popular trope circulated by various K-12 privatization lobbyists, billionaires and other supporters commonly known as advocates of “school choice” or “public education reform.”
Somehow we're supposed to believe that if an older public school building has a leaky roof that spending funds to repair or replace the roof so students don't get wet or injured is somehow not “making it to the classroom” when, in fact, it is the classroom! Our traditional public schools cannot purchase a perfectly good school building for a dollar as a voucher school can by current state law. Nor can they have over $90 million in outstanding state loans forgiven like the General Assembly did for charter schools.
Based on publicly-available information an analysis recently completed by Phil Downs, Ph.D., superintendent of Southwest Allen County Schools and Indiana's 2019 Superintendent of the Year, shows that on average Indiana's public school corporations spend an average of 11% of their total budgets on administrative overhead. By comparison, and on an apple-to-apples basis, Indiana's 91 charter schools spend an average of 25% on administrative overhead. Unfortunately, no one knows how much private schools that accept school-choice vouchers spend on overhead because these schools are not required to report any information about how they spend the $154 million in tax-dollars they will be paid in the 2019-2020 school year!
Moreover, and also based on Down's analysis, this $154 million translates into a direct loss of student tuition support to our area's traditional public schools every year: DeKalb County schools: $1.1 million, LaGrange County schools: over $800,000, Noble County Schools: over $1.5 million and Steuben County schools: $550,000. That's over $4 million every year that our kids' schools will not receive this year and these are school Districts that are served by very few if any charter or private schools. Millions more have been lost to our schools because the General Assembly has not funded traditional public schools at a level that has kept up with inflation, even though all other state expenditures have grown by significantly more than the rate of inflation since 2010, or 20.1% versus 16.7% inflation since 2010.
Given that Abbott and Zent included this question on their survey, it's not a stretch to assume it is being widely used throughout the state by the GOP caucus to obtain the skewed feedback they need to continue providing the school-privatization and standardized testing lobbyists what they want. And what they want is even more of your tax dollars. What parents and taxpayers have gotten in return for Abbott's and Zent's supportive votes is a highly duplicative and expensive three-track system of public education that spends more money in total than ever before but achieves very little additional benefit. All reputable and independent research conducted to date has shown that charter schools and private voucher schools produce educational outcomes that are no better, and sometimes worse, than traditional public schools.
Last, and tragically, future growth of enrollment in K-12 charter and voucher schools in Indiana depends mostly on a rigged system built over the past 13 years that scapegoats our teachers, forces the use of a constantly-changing standardized-testing regime, and annually saps funding to traditional public schools to the point where our children's schools are deemed inferior or even failing.
That is why it is important for their lobbyists and supporters like Abbott and Zent to maintain a continuous stream of misinformation about how badly our public schools are being operated. Please. Contact your Indiana General Assembly House representative and senator and let them know your child deserves a well-funded, high-quality, and truly public education.
Patrick Wiltshire of LaGrange County enjoys retirement with his family on Oliver Lake and as a volunteer at Lakeland Primary School. Contact him at patrick.wiltshire@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.