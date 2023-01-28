25 years ago
• The classic 1961 film, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” starring Audrey Hepburn was screened during the Winter Cinema Sampler at Tri-State University in Angola. The romantic comedy was written by Truman Capote and directed by Blake Edwards. The Cinema Sampler series was presented by Tri-State University Humanities Institute, a campus affiliate of the Indiana Humanities Council. Admission was free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.