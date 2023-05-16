To the Editor:
The Open Door Community Church of Wolcottville, recently installed a Blessing Box in downtown Wolcottville.
We would like to thank Mr. and Mrs. Bolinger from the Kendallville Do It Center for their generous donations of paint, concrete mix and caulking. We also would like to thank Newsome Salvage of Wolcottville, for donating roofing and Donald Friar for donating wood.
It’s great to have businesses that will help out with community projects. Thank you and Bless you!
Dona Mossburg
The Open Door Community Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.