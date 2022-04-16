To the voters of DeKalb County:
My name is Amanda Charles. I’m a conservative Republican running to represent DeKalb County as your next county commissioner.
It is a great pleasure and very exciting to be running as a candidate for the DeKalb County Commissioner Western District seat in the May 3 primary election. As a lifelong DeKalb County resident with a strong passion for service, I eagerly await the opportunity to bring my 10 years of Garrett City Council experience and 25 years of educational leadership skills to a county level.
I will bring a positive, proactive, experienced perspective to the office of commissioner. Serving three terms as the City of Garrett District Three council representative has been an absolute privilege of mine! Communication, approachability, collaboration, and accountability have been standards I strive to work towards throughout my 10 years in office.
As your next commissioner, I will continue to be informed on the issues, thorough in my research, making responsible decisions based on facts. My voting record across 10 years on Garrett City Council proves citizens can place their trust in me! Many citizens reach out after meetings to thank me for listening to their concerns, taking all concerns into consideration, and making well thought out, common sense decisions. I understand government, budgets, responsible planning and policies.
As an Indiana educator, I have been privileged to serve numerous students and their families with my time spent in the classroom in addition to serving in leadership roles within area school systems and the community at large.
From a very young age, serving people has been a passion of mine. From the time I wake each day, until I rest, people are my passion! Whether those people are in the form of children, parents, colleagues, my own family members, or citizens, serving others is what I live and breathe! Bringing that passion for service to a county level will benefit citizens county-wide.
Time spent on Garrett City Council has prepped me for the issues and concerns I will face as your county commissioner. I take pride in always learning and growing in any role I serve. Riding along with Garrett Police Department officers to find out the best ways to help our city, multiple calls and texts from citizens reaching out with concerns, door knocks from concerned citizens wanting to discuss a topic, calls and meetings with city department leaders wanting to learn more about their departmental needs, and working collaboratively with other city leaders just touches the surface of helping on a city level. I enjoy hearing the concerns brought to me when working to help make the City of Garrett a great place to live! Serving as a your county commissioner will help me take that passion and expand it at a county level to make our county an even greater place to live!
When DeKalb County citizens vote in the primary election, they can take confidence that I am the candidate with experience, passion, drive, and pride in helping others. Approachability, communication, collaboration, and accountability are the leadership skills I look forward to bringing to a county level. I look forward to serving all of you when investing in me during the upcoming primary election! I appreciate your support and ask for your vote!
Amanda Charles
Garrett City Council District Three Council representative
Candidate for DeKalb County Commissioner West District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.