To the editor:
I am a federal employee with the Social Security Administration (SSA) in Auburn.
I am deeply saddened by SSA management’s decision to slash telework from employees. I have been with the agency for 18 years and I looked forward to day where I would have the opportunity to telework. Now that telework has been eliminated, I am not as inclined to stay with SSA past retirement age. I am not the only employee who feels this way.
Telework has been critical to employees who were able to telework, by decreasing expenses (travel, food, parking), and be more productive in a quiet and non-distracting environment. The goal of SSA has been to decrease their footprint and having smaller offices. No longer being able to telework makes this virtually impossible.
SSA management is hurting every stakeholder with this decision. The agency will be hurt by the loss of employees who, like myself, will not stay longer with SSA. The consumers will be hurt by the loss of knowledge, productivity and efficiency this will cause. I urge SSA management to re-open the contract and reinstate telework for the good of every stakeholder.
Karime Masson
Fremont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.