To the editor:
OPEN LETTER TO SENATORS YOUNG AND BRAUN:
I am not sophisticated enough to understand your personal interests and ambitions. But, I do understand that you are elected and paid to lead and serve the United States of America.
Constitutionally, part of your job is to protect the nation from a rogue executive branch emasculating the other two branches of government and eroding the Constitution. Having lived under a tyrannical king, the founders were keen on that point.
You are failing miserably. You will not call out any lie or outrage from the White House no matter how pernicious. You are lackeys and impotent yes men, not real senators. America is weakened, our enemies are licking their chops over picking our bones.
Our allies have been injured, insulted and alienated. America is humiliated, pitied and mocked by the entire rest of the world. Racial minorities are overtly persecuted. Peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C., were violently attacked to facilitate a presidential photo op. The president wants the U.S. military to occupy U.S. cities. Where is your truth, dignity, honor and patriotism?
Ronald Nesler
New Harmony
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.