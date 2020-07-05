90 years ago
• Mr. and Mrs. E.E. McCray and daughter Sarah, of Kendallville, leave next Tuesday for an extended trip abroad, their tour to include Norway, Sweden, Germany and England. They will be gone some eight weeks. While in Exeter, England, Miss Sarah will take a three weeks’ course in contemporary English life and phonetics. But fifteen foreigners are admitted to the class. Miss Sarah plans to enter DePauw University in the fall.
