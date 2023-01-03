To the Editor:
I wish to thank all the personnel at Kendallville Manor who gave my husband, Wayne, the necessary care for his comfort and safety during his one-year stay in their facility.
I also wish to thank the Parkview Hospice team who provided the extra layer of comfort care during his final stage of life.
May God bless them all for their dedication and kindness during difficult times.
Pat Pruiett
Kendallville
