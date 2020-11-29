25 years ago
• The 1930 holiday season in Kendallville will be officially ushered in Saturday with the merchants presenting for public inspection their Christmas stocks of merchandise. Sales messages and news of the Christmas buying season in Kendallville is being carried today into more than 6,200 homes in northern Indiana through the medium of the annual News-Sun Christmas edition. The 6,200 homes into which this Christmas edition is being sent are all located within a buying radius of Kendallville.
