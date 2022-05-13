Bigger.
The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission needs to think bigger, and be a little pickier, when it comes to its new $300,000 matching facade grant program.
In March, we lauded the local commission in this editorial space for creating the aggressive investment opportunity. Kendallville’s $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant through the state generated more work than the city had money, so the RDC stepped up with another $300,000 at a generous 75/25 matching ratio to keep the momentum going.
The commission made some prudent stipulations, limiting the money to only buildings in the downtown that didn’t get a piece of the $2 million pie. Members set a cap of up to $50,000 for any individual building owner willing to make a transformation.
The guidelines they would consider were going to mirror those of the PreservINg Main Street grant, which limits funding to only permanent improvements to street-facing facades.
The new program was exactly the kind of forward-thinking, wallet-opening investment the city needs to make the most of the quick revitalization it’s hoping to plant downtown.
“The investments being made by the state and the city over the last three years have drawn out more private investment in downtown than has been seen in decades. Kendallville is to be applauded for putting its money where its mouth is,” we wrote.
But then on Wednesday morning, the redevelopment commission opted to fund $1,700 to replace a damaged window on one building, awarding a 75% grant out of the $300,000 pot.
Maybe we misinterpreted the intent, but that doesn’t exactly seem like the spirit of what the commission was going for when it created this program.
That downtown building needs a new window. No arguments there. But replacing one window isn’t going to be the kind of transformative project the PreservINg Main Street grant — and by extension the RDC’s supplemental program — is aiming for.
The $2 million grant is being used for 15 buildings. Makeovers on buildings like the Treehouse Realty and Kendallville Auto Value among others are likely to be so drastic they’ll make you go “Wowwwwww” when they’re done.
Downtown Kendallville’s not just hopping in the stylist seat looking to get a quick trim. We’re talking talking new ’do — cut, color and styling with the nails and makeup to boot.
The redevelopment commission did a great job creating its $300,000 program for the downtown. Right move, right time.
But that money should be reserved for the big projects, like those the city is getting in the $2 million grant — large-scale, expensive transformations that building owners otherwise aren’t likely to do.
Owners who need to do touch-ups and fixes and maintenance already have the 50/50 facade grant program available to them any time.
Kendallville shouldn’t offer big money only then to spend it in nickels and dimes.
Reserve these big dollars for bigger projects that will make a bigger impact on the downtown.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
