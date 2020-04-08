To the editor:
OK, I get it that now is not the ideal time to engage in a Blame Game about who is responsible for the initial failure of our federal government to appreciate the magnitude of the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. But there seems to be an organized effort on the part of some elected officials to do just that, to point an accusing finger at only one set of culprits.
Thus I read in Sunday’s Star Sen. Todd Young’s claim that the inadequate reaction of the Feds was because, in the words of the news story, “the U.S. response was based on the number of cases and fatalities being reported by China … the Chinese have greatly under-reported their statistics, creating a large gap in what was thought to be needed and what is actually needed.” Oh. So that’s the only reason we were so unprepared?
Codswallop.
In early news accounts of the spread of the coronavirus in China, it was clear that American medical experts were well aware that the Chinese government was probably trying to cover up the magnitude of the epidemic. Nearly all of them knew, or at least suspected, that the disease was going to be much worse than Chinese officials were admitting.
Everybody, that is, except for that fellow in the White House, who because of his failure to believe or understand our experts’ assessment of the threat posed by the coming pandemic, or his desire to bend facts to support his bid for a second presidential term, vociferously claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic was either no big deal or a nefarious Democratic hoax. And now we see folks like Sen. Young and Rep. Jim Banks trying to rewrite history by claiming that the federal government’s initial mishandling of the virus crisis was only because we were all fooled by those duplicitous Chinese communist party hacks.
Really?
As untruthful as the Chinese government was, their culpability was subsequently matched by the incompetence, ignorance, or outright deceit of our president. The severity of the pandemic was exacerbated by the obfuscations of the man in the White House.
Remember that come November.
Jim Farlow
Auburn
