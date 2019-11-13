To the editor:
To the gentleman who does not want to vote in a church building.
I think you have two choices:
A couple who does not want to get married in a church by a minister goes to the courthouse. If you don’t want to vote in a church building, you have the option of voting in the courthouse.
In protest to the location site of your voting place, you can choose not to vote. This makes the votes of those of us who don’t agree with you more valuable. Thank you.
Pat Ankney
Waterloo
