To the Ashley-Hudson Police Department, Ashley-Hudson fire personnel and paramedics, who successfully used Naloxone Thursday to save the life of a 43-year-old man in Hudson who had overdosed on Fentanyl.
To Matthias Hefty, a freshman at DeKalb High School, whose project to build a better goat feeder won fourth place in the Engineering Mechanics category of this month’s Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.
To the 90 people served as volunteers at DeKalb County’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic over its 4 1/2 months in operation. The clinic closed Thursday after giving more than 16,500 shots. An appreciation dinner for volunteers will be sponsored by Parkview DeKalb Hospital and the Jason and Joann Sweitzer Family Foundation.
