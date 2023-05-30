To the Editor:
One of the most under-appreciated jobs in our community has to be that of our postal carriers! Not only do they deliver our mail, they now help deliver packages to our doorsteps. On Saturday, May 13, 2023, they helped us collect 5,206 pounds of food for Friendship Connection. That equates to the total pounds we averaged sharing with our neighbors every month in the first quarter of 2023. The average American eats roughly 1.45 pounds of food at each meal. 5,206 pounds = 3,590 meals. $10 in cash was also donated.
It takes many hands and a lot of hours to make this all happen. It all starts with a kick off connection between the Kendallville Post Office and Common Grace Ministries. Then the folding of 7,200 bags begins, along with stapling a card to each bag to be placed your mailboxes all over the 46755-zip code. Friendship Connection volunteers, neighbors, board members and staff members all rally around this task.
This year, the bags were donated by Kroger, Walmart, Kendallville Do-It Center, and Walgreens. Culligan donated water and Pizza Forum (Kyle Baker) gave us a deal on pizzas to feed the volunteers that day. First Christian loaned us tables for receiving and sorting. Volunteers included Knights of Columbus, Zach Pruitt State Farm, board members, staff members, and staff and board member families. On the CGM side of this, there were 108 volunteer hours on site May 13, not counting all of the folding time!! That’s a value of $3,230!! A huge thank you to all of you who took the time to put some food in a bag to help your neighbors. Food prices make it tough for our seniors on fixed income, those who live on disability income and even our working families right now. YOU just helped us help others eat healthy and we can’t thank you enough! God Bless you!!
Angie Kidd, Executive Director
Common Grace Ministries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.