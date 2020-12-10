To the editor:
There are many heroes in our midst.
I count Dave and Laurie Feller, Justin Clark and Andy David, their wives and support staff at Feller and Clark Funeral Home among those giving of themselves for the ongoing, caring services to families in their time of deepest need.
Ron and Karen Feller have given that fine example through the years.
May our good God continue to strengthen them in the days to come.
Mary Ann Black
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.