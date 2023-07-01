25 years ago
• Volunteer fireman and Chain O’ Lakes Festival Committee president Phil Jacob was named Albion Citizen of the Year for 1998, by the Albion Rotary Club. Jacob, 50, has been with the Albion Fire Department for 30 years, serving at times as a board member, captain and assistant chief and currently serving as fire prevention and education officer.
