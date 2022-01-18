To this editor:
Regarding proposed electronic signage at St Anthony’s Church, I have received written notice that on Jan. 26, at 5 p.m. at Angola City Hall, the board of zoning appeals will hear an application from Saint Anthony’s requesting a variance from standards to replace their current sign with an electronic message center.
We have standards for a reason; when we allow variances, then a new standard — generally a lower one — is set. I would not like to see electrical signage up and down West Maumee street. It’s still a fairly residential neighborhood and I would personally prefer it to remain so.
If you have feelings on this issue, please send your written comments to the board of zoning appeals by mail or by dropping them off at City Hall. You must include your legal name, address and phone number. I appreciate your support in maintaining zoning standards.
Hope Wilson
Angola
