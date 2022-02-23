To the editor:
The St. Martin’s Healthcare 16th Annual Circle of Friends Tea “Around the World Tea” Feb. 19 at 12:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Auburn raised thousands of dollars to support the clinic and our mission. All proceeds from the Circle of Friends Tea benefit St. Martin’s Healthcare for continued health care services for the uninsured and under-insured. Ladies and gentlemen from DeKalb, Noble, Allen and surrounding countries attended.
We wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to our 2022 Circle of Friends Tea partners this year. Each partnership makes a significant difference in the health of the community, one patient at a time!! Thank you so much for supporting the health care needs of DeKalb and Noble counties!
Thank you, High Tea Partner, MedPro Group. Thank you, Petit Four Partners Beacon Credit Union, Color Master Inc., Garrett State Bank, and The Olive Twist, Inc. Thank you, Cup of Tea Partner Auburn Dental Associates and Scheumann Dental Associates. Thank you so much to our many Teaspoon Partners, the Caswell Family, Classic Cleaners, The Hicksville Bank, Insurance & Financial Services (IFS), Marathon Medical, New Millennium Building Systems, Tara Martinez Photography, TI Fluid Systems, Therma-Tru Corporation Doors, Walmart Distribution Center, and Vision Source-Innovative Eye Care.
A noted thank you to American Legion Post 97 for their surprise gift to support the clinic during the Circle of Friends Tea for $2,000! This surprise gift brought joy and tears.
In that same spirit, our raffle portion raises additional funds! Thank you to our generous raffle gift donors: 9th Street Brew, Ann Manuel, LMT, Anonymous Donor, Auburn Alterations, Auburn Atrium Marketplace, Auburn Kroger Store, Auburn Massage Centre, Big Splash Adventure Park, Baker’s Street, Taylor Bowser, Byler Lanes Winery, Cali Spa, Carbaugh Jewelers, Casa Ristorante, Lynda Carper (Century 21 Realty), Classic City Cookies, Club Soda, DeBrands Fine Chocolates, Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, Friends of St. Martin's, Garrett Museum of Art (Jim Gabbard), Hartland Winery, Michelle Haynes, Indianapolis Motor Speed Way, Italian Grille, Tammy Karr (Norwex), Knightly Knitters, Little Sprouts Children’s Boutique, Lyn-Maree's Boutique, McDonald's (Auburn), McKenzie House Bed & Breakfast, Rosie Miller The Olive Twist, Posey Shop, Mary Seltenright (ZYIA Active), Shorty’s Steak House, Spinning Spools Quilt Guild, St. James Restaurant, Salvatori’s, Tammy Stafford, T.I. Fluid Systems, Urban Concrete-Falling Upward Designs (Tom Sherbondy), Walmart (Kendallville) and Rita Webster.
Our wonderful bakers and volunteers were Susie Branscum, Nik Caswell, Glenn Clouse, Michaela Isaac, Cameron and Mary Moore, Beth Scherer, Kelsey Stafford, Rachel Stafford, Tom Stafford, Julie Tarlton, Matthew Tarlton, Erin Thiele, Lorene Thiele, Jane Vogt, John Walker, Chandler Zimmerman, St. Martin’s staff members and board members. Lastly, thank you to our outstanding servers from Garrett High School Cheerleading Squad, FFA, Key Club and the girls soccer team.
We also want to express a special thank you and recognize Albright Meats for their donation; Little Sprouts Children’s Boutique and Lyn Maree’s for being pre-sale ticket locations; and The First United Methodist Church and staff for hosting us today.
Thank you to everyone who supported the tea in any way. Your support of St. Martin’s Healthcare is vital to our community. We look forward to seeing you again in 2023. All proceeds from the Circle of Friends Tea benefit St. Martin’s Healthcare for continued health care services for the uninsured and under-insured.
Save the date for February 2023! For questions, please do not hesitate to contact the clinic at 260-357-0077.
Grace Caswell
St. Martin’s Healthcare, Inc.
Garrett
