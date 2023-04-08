Ruth Romine, a Kendallville girl, and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Young, formerly of this city, and who reside two miles southwest of Kendallville, on the old Toledo-Chicago pike, is to break into the movies according to word received by The News-Sun. Ruth was picked by Peggy Hopkins Joyce, Jack Oakie's current playmate, who is starring in “International House” for Paramount, as an extra girl for a role in her film. Ruth went to Beverly Hills from Chicago five months ago, where in recent years she has resided, for her health. Like Peggy, Ruth's a blonde — and probably the happiest girl in Beverly Hills right now. Kendallville people will wait with great anxiety to see Ruth in her first role in screenland.
