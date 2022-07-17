90 years ago
• Richard Baker, 23, a benedict of four months, was instantly killed when he was caught in a bucket elevator, carried to the top and dropped forty feet to the concrete floor, just as he was completing his day’s work at the Wabash Portland Cement company plant in Stroh. When Ed Harris, another employee, reached him he was dead. Harris was the only other employee at the plant at the time of the tragedy. Harris saw Baker’s body dangling from the top of the elevator a moment before it fell. He was unable to stop the machinery in time to avert the accident. Other employees had completed their work and were enroute home. The elevator in which Baker got caught was used to raise powdered coal. Just how he got caught in the buckets, which are on an endless chain, is not explainable.
