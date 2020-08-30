Starting this week, Hoosiers should have an easier time figuring out what the COVID-19 situation in their hometowns looks like.
Getting a quick read on the situation will be as simple as blue, yellow, orange and red.
School leaders, community members and parents of students have been asking a lot for more hard-and-fast guidance from the Indiana State Department of Health to help make informed decisions about how to respond to the virus locally.
While there is no universal “If X ever exceeds Y then do Z” solution to COVID-19 transmission, we can’t blame people looking for more than a little guidance.
It is complicated.
New cases; total tests; unique tests; deaths; positivity rate; a second positivity rate calculated differently using different measures; total hospital census; daily hospital admissions; cases/deaths/tests per-capita — it can be overwhelming and confusing to translate if you’re not a public health official, statistician or a journalist who covers this stuff every day since March like we do.
Knowing what’s more important, less important and what the trends are can be difficult to discern if you don’t understand what the different data points mean or how they’re being used.
Maybe the state was starting to realize that the information overload was, well, overloading Hoosiers. So, enter the new indicator map launching Wednesday.
This new map will look at three different factors that are key in the state’s decision making — cases per capita, positivity rate and change in positivity rate — then assign scores based on what those numbers are and color code based on those rates.
Blue is good. Yellow is OK. Orange is not so good. And red means trouble.
As the governor and state health commissioner explained, these new ratings don’t trigger any particular actions. If your county happens to go red because the numbers get a little dicey, it doesn’t mean that residents will suddenly find themselves on lockdown.
Instead, it’s an informational tool for you and/or the decision makers in your county to take note and maybe consider making some adjustments.
For example, if the county goes red, which would indicate a high level of spread of the virus in the community, maybe school cancels an after-hours event it had planned that would draw a crowd. Meanwhile, if things are in the blue, maybe that event looks OK.
State leaders made sure to point out that the numbers and colors on the map aren’t permanent. They can and likely will change over time. Just because your county is blue today doesn’t mean it can’t turn red in a week or two if there’s some big outbreaks. Likewise, just because you’re in the orange now doesn’t mean that you can’t get back down to blue next week.
Think of it more like a stoplight, with a blue light instead of green. Keep going when the road is clear, but as that light changes, you’ll probably want to start applying the brake and slow down.
It’s hard to be vigilant all the time. But health officials know that outbreaks tend to happen when people get complacent or lazy.
Having an indicator map that will reflect when the situation starts changing in an easy-to-read format can be helpful to remind people to keep up their guard.
We encourage all Hoosiers to check this map every week to stay informed about what’s happening in your community and make adjustments as needed.
With that knowledge, we can all hopefully keep northeast Indiana in the blue.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
