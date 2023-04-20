To the Editor:
I am very thankful and appreciative to all of the citizens of Auburn for the privilege, honor, and prestige that comes with being the mayor of Auburn for 20 years; it truly was a labor of love. The office comes with many responsibilities, such as holding all departments to provide their respective services economically, efficiently, and professionally to the public.
The mayor is also the leader, spokesperson, and most recognizable person in the city during his or her tenure. He or she is representing the community literally 24 hours, 365 days a year in every aspect. How the mayor conducts him or herself reflects not only on the mayor as person; but what the community accepts as moral, ethical, and mature behavior of their leader.
In a class 3 city it is the responsibility of the mayor to chair the City Council meetings. I performed this duty close to 500 times during my tenure as mayor with many meetings being very contentious. Closing the city swimming pool, passing an anti-smoking ordinance, and if you can believe it today, moving Little League and girls’ softball to Rieke Park are examples. The debate with constituents or council members never deteriorated to childish level of the April 4th and several other council meetings over the past 3-plus years. I always believed the public elected me as mayor to conduct myself and the meetings I chaired with utmost civility and respect for all views and opinions whether they were supportive or opposing my own.
The current mayor’s childish behavior in public meetings (I can only imagine his behavior when not being recorded) is not the different kind of mayor I want to represent me.
Therefore, I am supporting Dave Clark for mayor of Auburn;
to bring back civility and respect back to the mayor’s office.
Former Mayor Norm Yoder
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.