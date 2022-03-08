To the editor:
I became aware of an elderly person in northeast Indiana who suffered financial elder abuse.
Elder abuse is an ongoing problem in the United States. As of 9-30-2021, $36.5 billion was lost to senior citizens. In this country, there are more than five million people who suffer from Alzheimer's. Many of those persons become the victim of financial elder abuse; 90% are victimized by family members or trusted people.
For example, one elderly person’s only source of income was Social Security monthly deposits. This person had Alzheimer's. And like many, this person had a power of attorney. Prior to 2016 family members made a report to Adult Protective Services regarding the misuse of this person’s credit card. Nothing happened.
In 2020, the family members learned a relative had been using this person’s credit union account to pay the relative’s own personal credit cards online. From 2014-2020, all verifiable through financial audit, it was discovered this person had used over $13,000 from the elderly person’s account. This was once again reported to Adult Protective Services, the sheriff’s department, the Indiana State Police, the the prosecutor's office, and countless other agencies. And once again, nothing was done.
Indiana is a mandatory reporting state and yet what purpose when the state statutes are ignored by the system. At the federal level, the Elder Abuse Prevention and Prosecution Act 934 USC 10101), the Social Security Act (42 USC 1397), even information directly from the Social Security Handbook don't seem to matter.
Theft of money, physical items. It doesn't matter if it's $1 or more than $100,000 — theft is theft. Prior acts of theft need to be weighed as well by the system. If there is no accountability, the act of theft will continue. And it needs to stop.
Alzheimer's already robs people of so much. Victimized by the disease. Victimized by the system. Victimized by trusted people.
Roxanne Becker
Grabill
