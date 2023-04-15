90 years ago
• Two Negroes, who have been residing in Kendallville for sometime engaged in washing automobiles and doing other odd jobs, were ordered to depart from the city last night by a group of about twenty-five local men, it was reported. The eviction was without legal process, it was said. The colored men were said to have been accompanied from their living quarters to the city limits on South Main Street and told to “keep moving.”
