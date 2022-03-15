To the editor:
My husband Rick is a sheriff’s deputy; he has been in law enforcement for 20 years and has thus far served under three sheriffs. The local sheriff’s election is always a precarious spot for Rick and me to be in as those interested in the position are not only Rick’s coworkers, they are also considered friends.
Each candidate brings with him new ideas, things that they would like to see changed or improved upon. I truly believe all come with only the best of intentions and that their hearts are in the right place.
Supporters for each candidate have strong opinions as to why their candidate is best fit to serve DeKalb County. I have followed the election and have read letters and posts regarding such. I think it’s great that people are getting involved and are finding their voices.
One of my favorite quotes, attributed to Maggie Kuhn, is “Speak the truth, even if your voice shakes.” Something best to keep in mind is that your truth may not be mine; as much as we may try, our truth is not always objective, rather it is subjective, often based upon limited information and colored by personal experiences, good or bad.
I know personally, and have worked with both Det. Brady Thomas and current Sheriff David Cserep; it is my belief that both are very good men with good intentions and servants’ hearts. I may not agree with every policy or idea each puts forth; that’s life, not just politics.
My suggestion is to speak directly with each candidate before deciding how you will cast your vote. Make an informed decision. Stay away from rumors that only serve to further divide.
I pray for our current and future leaders, both local and worldwide. These last few years have been such a struggle for all, having dealt with a global pandemic, civil unrest, the economy, war and more. Kindness does matter; let's be kind to one another even when we don’t agree.
Thank you,
Jennie Short
Auburn
