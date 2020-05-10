Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Snow may mix in. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.