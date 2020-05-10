To the editor:
I have a couple questions and I would really like honest, sincere answers from an historical perspective. I'm not talking about party line talking points laced with an insult here and there. I'm talking about a reflective, thoughtful, intelligent perspective that I can respect and believe in.
Before the questions first let me say there are things I agree on with the president and things I don't. I think independently and I vote independently. The one thing I can never agree with no matter who the president is, is that he conducts the affairs of our nation in a constant state of divisive warfare. Our president should always seek to bring us together for the greater good especially during times of crisis.
That said, can anyone explain a legitimate time in our history that we were truly great when we were so divided? I know I can't. I'm really surprised we are still willing to agree on which side of the street to drive on. As I recall, the last time we were so divided it led to the Civil War. I don't think there was much great about that. So how ’bout it? What's so great about a leader that spends nearly every moment of his presidency dividing us? Pitting family member against family member. Church against church. Neighbor against neighbor. If this is what passes for great these days, then we've fallen down a great deal farther than the Founding Fathers could have ever imagined.
David Williams
Garrett
