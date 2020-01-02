To the editor:
I have followed the discussion about the proposed truck auction with great interest. I know and respect those that made the decision to deny the variance, but I would like to comment about the statement of the “look in the neighborhood.”
I think it is wise to look at the history of Auburn and how it became what it is today. Of course, the dirty and noisy railroad was very instrumental. It brought in dirty and noisy industrial factories, one of which is the Auburn Automobile Company. That company brought in a bunch of more dirty and noisy factories like Rieke Corp. and the Auburn Foundry. Of course, a bunch of other dirty industrial businesses formed around them.
In the 1960s I-69 was built. As you drive down 69 from the south there are many industrial buildings before you get to that exit. Heading east from the exit is is junk food alley, gas stations, a mobile home park with a concrete barrier wall that looks like a DMZ, strip malls, and dirty car dealers. Once you get through all that filth you enter Fantasy Land where you can spend the day, but can't stay overnight unless you stay in the historic hotel Heading east out of town you drive by everyday homes, an old gas station run by a guy named “Happy Times,” and a hospital owned by a Fort Wayne entity that treats you for heart failure due to the junk food and bad car deal you just made in the red light district prior.
If you instead leave town to the south you can drive by an old gas station that needs torn down, two full blocks of affordable homes that were torn down to expand a school, a historic school gymnasium site that should have never been torn down, another gas station, highway department, old gas station that should be torn down, another dirty car dealer, another gas station, and just as you leave town you are thanked by a business telling you to “get bent” which you are reminded of as you sit waiting on the train that has been blocking your way out of town. Once you get over the tracks you can look at the beautiful water treatment plant and yet another high end mobile home park along with another dirty industrial factory.
Nothing says “welcome” and “good bye” better than what we have now. I would hate to have a successful businessman put a truck auction on an underutilized 150-acre lot that will eventually have more gas stations surrounding it. Maybe another mobile home park would look nice across from the auction?
What we haven't talked about is all the job opportunities that have been created by our “industrial look.” Sure, we all love ACD and everything that comes with it, but this town was built and still is supported by hard-working common people that appreciate having good jobs. Denying a truck business to develop and create jobs to maintain a “look” on a major interstate with industrial buildings before and after it is very disappointing to me.
Of course, much of what I said seems like satire, but really it is not. We are simply a nice little industrial city with hard-working people that live in anything from trailers to huge mansions. Our “look” should always be that of respect for all people and businesses. I'm sure glad this city didn't deny my father the opportunity of starting a business. He began by living in a trailer, operating a business out of an old gas station, and raising a family in this great community that is surrounded by industrial entities. I wonder if this opportunity would be made available today or are we “above” allowing dirty car dealers, mobile home parks, and factories to exist in the city?
Somebody has to work and pay taxes so that we can all enjoy our great little city. Limiting opportunities is not the answer. We are not all a bunch of MBAs and PhDs living in the burbs. Just something to consider.
Todd Sanderson
Auburn
