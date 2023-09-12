To the Editor:
The citizens of Avilla are the focus of my efforts, and importantly any progress that may benefit the town in which they reside. I have been forthcoming about the proposed project on East Albion St. Making certain to address all of my constituent's concerns. I've asked why the building was purchased, how Tiff monies are being appropriated for this project and for additional information that could impact the town of Avilla. These are questions that every constituent and taxpayer here deserves to know, and as their representative, I am focused on providing those answers to them.
What is a town to do if there are only privately owned buildings that put all the onus on the owners to manage and maintain? Towns operate most efficiently when grants, like the RDC offer additional financial incentives to keep these buildings in the best shape they can. Rental options must stay within an affordable range as well, otherwise, folks are not incentivized to take on such high overhead costs.
In closing, I have consistently chosen to vote on projects that will only benefit the town of Avilla. Asking the 'hard' questions and getting answers to make these decisions are all part of my responsibility. I would prefer to make a longer decision that benefits everyone, than a hasty one that costs Avilla constituents more money in the long run. These are all projects that give our town the opportunity for growth and I am committed to making well informed decisions that help advance solid progress.
Bill Krock
Avilla
