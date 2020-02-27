I recently had the opportunity to hear Dr. Scott Stienecker, medical director of Parkview’s epidemiology and infection prevention department, speaking to physicians who practice in Noble County. He gave us an overview of flu activity in our area and discussed the effectiveness of this year’s flu vaccine, including the changes in its manufacturing that increase its availability to a segment of people who were unable, for medical reasons, to get a flu shot. I hope you will find this as interesting and useful as our medical staff and I did.
Gary Adkins, president, Parkview Noble Hospital
Flu activity continues to accelerate and has surpassed the 2017-18 season locally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describe the 2019-20 season as being one of the worst flu seasons on record. It is anticipated that 60,000-80,000 people, nationally, may die as a result of the flu, with most of the deaths occurring in the roughly 45% of the U.S. population who are unvaccinated.
Each year, the goal of the flu vaccine is to reduce the number of people who go to the emergency department or are admitted to the hospital with severe influenza-like illnesses (ILI). To create the vaccine, physicians and researchers must attempt to identify the strains of influenza viruses that are likely to dominate the flu season in the coming year.
The good news is that this year’s vaccine is a good match for three of the four strains of the flu virus that are active in our area. The vaccine is an excellent match for the 2009-H1N1 strain that is causing serious illness and death among the 24-49 age group who are unvaccinated. Among those of any age who have been vaccinated, few have needed to go to the emergency department or be admitted to the hospital. Those few have had usually had a secondary pneumonia or other respiratory illness such as strep throat or a staph infection.
Another bit of good news: Those with an egg allergy can now be vaccinated against the flu. Unlike past years when egg products were used in the production of the vaccine, the current Flublok vaccine is entirely plant-based making it possible for more people to receive the flu shot.
Parkview Health has made it mandatory for all co-workers – now more than 13,000 people – to get a flu shot, unless they are granted a religious or medical exemption. This not only protects our patients, but it also protects our co-workers by reducing the risk of acquiring the influenza virus from a patient or visitor.
As the flu season continues, there are several things to keep in mind. If you begin to experience flu symptoms – a temperature of 100 degrees or greater, coupled with a cough or sore throat – call your doctor or consider a virtual visit with Parkview OnDemand or another telehealth app. A face-to-face visit can likely be avoided, as the provider can assess your symptoms by phone and call in a prescription for an antiviral medicine such as Tamiflu. Tamiflu remains effective against all 4 strains. The new flu medication, Xofluza, is also available locally. Antiviral medicines are very effective if taken within a day or two of the onset of your flu symptoms. If you don’t see improvement within 12 to 24 hours, or especially if your symptoms get worse, call your doctor or go to the local ER.
Scott Stienecker, MD, medical director
Epidemiology and
Infection Prevention
Parkview Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.