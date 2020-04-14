To the editor:
Medications for the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19 have run into a few “brick walls.” Some health experts say that controlled clinical trials need to be finalized before patients receive certain medications. However, with hundreds of deaths occurring daily, we do not have time for several months of clinical trials.
Two medications, hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin (Z pack), are being prescribed to some patients. Both of these medications are already approved drugs. They just have not been clinically analyzed for the coronavirus. One particular patient that used hydroxychloroquine was Karen Whitsett, a Michigan Democratic state representative. She was ill for several days, and then found out that her test was positive. By this time her health had plummeted. She had recalled that the president had mentioned the anti-malaria medication, as a treatment, on one of the daily update briefings.
Through her husband and a physician, Karen was able to get hydroxychloroquine. She felt better within a few hours. She told Laura Ingraham on her show, The Ingraham Angle, that “for me, it saved my life.”
She was very grateful that President Trump had mentioned it. Another known patient is the father of Dr. Siegel, the Fox News physician. His father is 96 and tested positive, and became quite ill. He was given hydroxychloroquine. Within hours, his symptoms were lessened a great deal.
Another physician, Dr. Anthony Cardillo, a Los Angeles physician, said he has seen very promising results, with the medicine in combination with zinc. He says, “Every patient I’ve prescribed it to has been very ill and within 8-12 hours they were basically symptom free.”
The other prominent physician that I have heard using the medicine is Dr. Oz of the Dr. Oz Show. He is currently an exemplary consultant on Fox News regarding the COVID-19. He has been in contact with other physicians using it and finds their results very encouraging. He said on Fox and Friends that “because of the politicalization, it undermines the fundamental process of the doctor-patient relationship.” One particular group he mentioned was a physician caring for lupus patients. Not one has been diagnosed with COVID-19. They take hydroxychloroquine as a usual medication. Hmm, that sounds encouraging!
As I listen to the comments from the left wing media regarding the medications and our president, I feel disgusted, angry, and very disappointed. Mr. Barr, our attorney general, on The Ingraham Angle, also said he felt it was “quite strange” that the media reacts as they do, to the helpful medications. Comments such as the president is selling snake oil, he is profiting from the medication, he’s trying to kill Americans, etc. does nothing to help our country through this crisis. It is pathetic that they HATE this president so much, that they cannot see ONE thing that he does for “we the people.” He wants to stop this monster virus from killing more people.
Open your eyes, do your research! Yes, we need clinical trials! But in the interim, until they are completed, we NEED to use medications that will help us, keep us from dying! I am very concerned, and if I am unfortunate to get this monster virus, I WILL consult with my doctor and request these medications. I want them BEFORE I am put on a ventilator. Please!
Sally Rhodes
Auburn
