25 years ago
• The Dekko Foundation contributed to the DeKalb Association for the Disabled (Wee Haven Industries) of Garrett to initiate the goal of $225,000 for the DADD Inc. Endowment Fund which will be deposited into the DeKalb County Community Foundation. The endowment will provide money for Wee Haven Industries, which will help ensure their continued operation in the future. The Dekko Foundation previously contributed toward the building construction and renovation portion of the capital campaign that also had a $225,000 goal. That part of the capital campaign goal was met and construction was completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.