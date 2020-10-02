To the editor:
The print media, social platforms, television and public health officials have touted the great expectations for the coming COVID-19 vaccination as the best opportunity to control the COVID-19 pandemic.
Is this realistic? Over the last six months the data does not support the notion that we have made any progress in combating the pandemic. The death rate is decreasing but the rate of new cases has remained steady. The failure of the American people to take individual responsibility for controlling the infection rate is a large part of the problem. The failure of federal and local governments to develop, implement and enforce mitigation policy only adds to the lack of positive response to the infection rate.
To assume that an effective vaccine will be available and that this vaccine will prevent and reduce continuing COVID-19 cases is a myth. There is limited documentation that any vaccine in development will be effective and safe — two mandatory requirements for the effective use of the vaccine. There is limited documentation that production of the necessary doses will be available in the short term. There is limited documentation that any vaccine will be adequately stable for public distribution.
Assuming that an effective vaccine will become available, will it be accepted by the public? The current confusion regarding development, safety and production issues has resulted in a Gallop poll result showing that 33% of persons would not take the vaccine when offered. If a vaccine is released before Phase III trials are completed that percentage would be low and perhaps as many as 50% of people would not expose themselves to the risk of an unproven vaccine.
If we assume the efficacy of influenza vaccines will be similar to that of the COVID-19 vaccine (approximately 40%) then we may also assume that the 60% of those not protected by the vaccine in association of 60% of the unvaccinated population would show that another one-third of the population would not be afforded COVID-19 protection from the available vaccine. This means that over one-half of the American population would not be protected by a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.
If protection by herd immunity of the unvaccinated population requires more than 70% population immunity we will never reach this number. Thus, to rely on a COVID-19 vaccine as the resource to get control of the pandemic is unrealistic.
The only viable solution to controlling the COVID-19 pandemic is to demand individual responsibility for community protection. This means that masking must be required, social distancing limited and enforcement of these effective methods of infection control required. This requires action by the federal and local governments. This is not a unique circumstance. Seat belts are required and penalties applied for noncompliance. Driving while under the influence of drugs has associated penalties.
The only currently available means to reduce the COVID-19 infection rate is to use masks and appropriate social distancing. We’ve tried it ineffectively for six months without any substantive benefit. In countries where masking and social distancing have been required and enforced, the infection rate has been controlled. It’s time the US adopts an effective method to get control of this worldwide pandemic.
H. Lauren Vogel, D.O. MPH
Angola
