To the editor:
A couple of years ago, Waterloo Marshal patrol asked for extra officers for a Drug Task Force. To this day, nothing has come from this. We should get rid of the officers that were hired for this.
We should curb our spending. Like Harts store. Waterloo should not be in the real estate business. The water and sewage should not be a cash cow. Years ago it was supposed be be for three phases to pay off the sewage treatment plant. Then go back to normal. Waterloo needs to get their act together.
Bradley Thompson
Waterloo
