To the editor:
I was born in Auburn and graduated from DeKalb and married a Garrett girl. My heart has been here for as long as I can remember.
Even though we have a small crisis on our hands with the COVID-19 and should remain safe during this time, I'd also like to remind many out there that we will still need to vote.
I've had the chance to observe, work with and share some wonderful community activities with City Councilman Mike Watson. He is now running for county commissioner southeast.
In many meetings I've attended he has always put the citizens of the city and county first. I've seen him vote fiscally responsibly, discuss how things could affect the community in positive and negative ways, reconsider decisions that would affect anyone negatively, and push for plans that benefit everyone in ways that don't raise our taxes.
For all of those reasons, Mike Watson is my choice for county commissioner southeast.
I know you'll make us proud!
Bryan Dickman
Auburn
