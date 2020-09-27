On the Senate floor Sept. 24, Sen. Mike Braun used the words of Red Skelton "to reaffirm our support for the Pledge of Allegiance."
Braun said he rose "to honor a Hoosier who understood the innate value of the Pledge of Allegiance to civic education."
Braun continued:
In 1969, Red Skelton, the American comedian and entertainer who was well-known for his program on CBS, The Red Skelton Hour, wrote a speech on the importance of the Pledge of Allegiance.
Reflecting on his time in Vincennes, he spoke about the value instilled by one of his high school teachers in the words of the Pledge of Allegiance.
... In the words of Mr. Red Skelton:
When I was a small boy in Vincennes, Indiana, I heard, I think, one of the most outstanding speeches I ever heard in my life. I think it compares with the Sermon on the Mount, Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, and Socrates’ Speech to the Students.
We had just finished reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, and he (Mr. Lasswell, the principal of Vincennes High School) called us all together, and he says:
Uh, boys and girls, I have been listening to you recite the Pledge of Allegiance all semester, and it seems that it has become monotonous to you. Or, could it be, you do not understand the meaning of each word? If I may, I would like to recite the pledge, and give you a definition for each word:
I — Me; an individual; a committee of one.
Pledge — Dedicate all of my worldly good to give without self-pity.
Allegiance — My love and my devotion.
To the Flag — Our standard. “Old Glory,” a symbol of courage. And wherever she waves, there is respect, because your loyalty has given her a dignity that shouts “Freedom is everybody's job.”
of the United — That means we have all come together.
States — Individual communities that have united into 48 great states; 48 individual communities with pride and dignity and purpose; all divided by imaginary boundaries, yet united to a common cause, and that’s love of country
Of America.
And to the Republic — A Republic: a sovereign state in which power is invested into the representatives chosen by the people to govern; and the government is the people; and it's from the people to the leaders, not from the leaders to the people.
For which it stands
One Nation — Meaning "so blessed by God."
Under God
Indivisible — Incapable of being divided.
With Liberty — Which is freedom; the right of power for one to live his own life without fears, threats, or any sort of retaliation.
And Justice — The principle and qualities of dealing fairly with others.
For All — For All. That means, boys and girls, it's as much your country as it is mine.
We urge Braun to also read on the Senate floor another important message by Skelton, written while he was serving in the Army. It was titled, "This Is No Joke."
Dear Friend:
I'm in the Army now. I've been in for more than a year. Back home I thought I knew America. I took the Declaration of Independence for granted, and the Bill of Rights. I took democracy for granted, and all our great freedoms. Because in my field a man was taken for what he was — and no one gave a moment's thought as to whether he was a Christian or a Jew, a white or a Negro, a Protestant or a Catholic — I thought that held good for all America.
I was mistaken. I hear some talk among soldiers that shocks me. It opens my eyes. These fellows are being told in training courses that we are fighting this war to defeat fascism — and fascism gains power by spreading disunity; by stirring up hates between peoples because they happen to go to different churches, or have skins of different color, or have different family trees.
But the boys said to me: "If that's what fascism is, then we know some people back home who are fascists. For they try to do exactly what Hitler and Musso did before they got bumped off. They're always yelling about Catholics or Jews or foreign-born or Negroes being no good. What are we fighting here in Europe for if those stay-at-home birds go on pulling the same stuff like Hitler did?"
These soldiers I was talking to were in a hospital. They were badly wounded guys who had been through the mill and the Army had given me the job to cheer 'em up with my usual corny jokes. They laughed all right, these fellows; but I wasn't laughing.
"How do you feel about this business of racial and religious prejudice?" I asked them.
"Who, us?" They looked at me surprised. "Listen, Red, out here in combat areas there ain't no such thing as a different race or religion or color. We're buddies, see. You don't ask the guy who picks you up when you're hurt and who risks his life to get you back to safety: 'Hey, feller, are you a Jew?' Or the guy who bayoneted a Nazi just as he was about to rub you out: 'Pardon me, sir! Where did your folks come from?' We know the score."
"That's right, Red," chimed in another. "But we're worried about when we get home. The folks back home — some of them, at least — still don't know the score. Will you tell 'em for us how we feel? We don't want when we get back into civvies to hear the same old Hitler tripe."
I forgot to pull that swell joke I was saving for the end. "I sure will, fellows," I said.
That's why I'm telling you this now. I'm speaking for the fellows who went through the mill. Next time you hear someone say: "Oh, he's a Jew!" or "We don't like Catholics!" think of those wounded boys in the hospital, and tell off that trouble-raising guy as best you know how.
You'll be doing the soldiers a favor; and you'd be doing the America we all love a greater favor.
Faithfully,
Red Skelton
