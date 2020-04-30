To the editor:
Just over 12 years ago I decided to throw my hat into the political ring and run for the position of DeKalb County Commissioner for the Southeast District. That has been a very good decision for me, because I have learned a lot about how government works and how and what my fellow citizens think about various topics. I don’t regret it for a minute. It has been a pleasure serving as your commissioner as well as serving on other related boards of directors.
At the end of this year I will have completed 12 1/4 years of service to the people of DeKalb County. (I was caucused in early to finish out a term of the previous commissioner.) Time has come for me to step aside and let someone else take the helm and help manage the government of DeKalb County.
That person in my belief must have the integrity to make decisions that are the best for the county even though not everyone agrees. I learned early on in my tenure that you cannot please everyone, but you have to try. That person must be willing to listen to the people and try to understand their side of the issue. That person must know the ins and outs of management. That person must be able to work with the other two commissioners on an almost daily basis. This is not a Monday-only job. Trust me! There are many aspects pf the job that many couldn’t do and many more that wouldn’t want to do, but in the end it is a rewarding position that your fellow DeKalb citizens put you in.
I am supporting Kevin Webb for the position of DeKalb County Commissioner for the Southeast District. Kevin has been attending every commissioners meeting and listening tentatively and asking questions if needed and interjecting knowledgeable comments. Kevin has the experience of purchasing equipment, large and small. I feel Kevin will serve the people of DeKalb County in a very honest way, because he loves DeKalb County and sincerely cares for the people of DeKalb County. Kevin is a leader that will listen.
I do not want to take anything away from the other candidate for the same position, because I feel he is a good man and loyal family man and a dedicated citizen of Auburn, but I feel Kevin is the man for the position.
Please support Kevin Webb for the position come Primary Election time by getting out and voting. It’s not only your right. It’s your duty!
Don Grogg
Auburn
DeKalb County Commissioner, Southeast District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.