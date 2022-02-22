To the editor:
We are writing in support of Amanda Charles who is currently running as a candidate for election to the DeKalb County Commissioners West District. Amanda is currently serving her third term on the Garrett City Council and we feel that this experience in local government will make Amanda the right choice for the position of commissioner.
Amanda is a lifelong resident of DeKalb County and a longtime educator and has taught in a variety of settings, including elementary, middle and high school special education. She is currently teaching in the Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District.
We have had the pleasure of getting to know Amanda personally and we are impressed with her dedication to her job, the people of Garrett and the special needs children of the DeKalb County community as a whole. We have found Amanda to be a very personable and also a very straight forward person that knows what she is talking about when asked a question. There are no lies and no games with Amanda and that's something we feel is a strong point with her.
Please exercise your right to vote on May 3 and cast your vote for honesty, integrity and diversity. Vote Amanda Charles for DeKalb County Commissioner West District. The right person for the job!
Brad and Marty Grimm
Auburn
