90 years ago
• Bonds in the amount of $18,840, part of the loot stolen from the Citizens National Bank in Kendallville on October 16, in a spectacular daylight robbery staged by five unmasked bandits, have been recovered and are now in possession of officers in charge of the state police post in Jonesville, Michigan. The robbery had left the Kendallville community in a daze from the daring holdup. It was the first bank robbery in the history of Kendallville. Patrons in the bank included Mrs. Bird Berhalter and Miss Beverly Berhalter, who were whirled to the floor as they looked into the barrel of a large gun. One bandit guarded the front door with a machine gun and another stood near the rear of the lobby holding a gun on the bank clerks. The other two attended to securing the loot. The fifth man was seen by Mrs. Hattie Hutt and William Groves in a large sedan coming north from William Street through the alley on the east side of the post office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.